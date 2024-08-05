Envision Energy Awarded Great Place To Work® Certification Across Nine Global Branches

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SINGAPORE, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision is proud to announce that it has been granted the prestigious Great Place to Work® (GPTW) certification in nine of its global branches, including Denmark, India, Germany, the UK, the USA, France, Dubai, Singapore, and Mexico. GPTW, an international authority on workplace culture and employee experience, wields significant global influence and serves as a vital benchmark for job seekers in search of an ideal workplace. This accolade underscores Envision's commitment to providing exceptional workplace experiences and fostering a culture of excellence across its global footprint.

Envision Energy's attainment of this certification demonstrates its inspiring mission and goals, global operational strategy, diverse business portfolio, and distinctive corporate culture. Envision firmly believes that cultivating an excellent workplace culture is essential for identifying and nurturing exceptional talents. This culture not only accelerates the growth and development of talents but also fosters the construction of high-performance teams and organizational prosperity.

"As a company driven by our mission, Envision Energy sets sail across the expansive seas of the global net-zero movement, addressing the challenges posed by climate change with the support of every Envision challenger. Powered by a dual engine of structured processes and the Envision spirit, we propel our entire organization towards our noble mission of 'solving challenges for a sustainable future'." said Mr. Zhou Hongwen, Executive Director of Envision Energy. "We not only provide our employees with abundant opportunities for career growth and competitive compensation but also prioritize fulfilling the spiritual needs of modern individuals through meaningful work. This commitment is essential for bolstering future corporate competitiveness."

As the world's leading green technology company, Envision Energy has achieved remarkable success in areas such as wind turbines, energy storage, green hydrogen, Renewable energy system, and Net Zero Industrial Parks, earning widespread recognition in the global industry. In addition, Envision Energy actively builds and expands its net zero network, collaborating with global partners to drive the energy transition and further solidify its role as a global "Net Zero Tech Partner".

To continue innovating and leading in cutting-edge technology, Envision Energy has established nine major technology innovation centers in countries such as Denmark, the USA, Germany, and Singapore, bringing together around 1,900 experts in the renewable energy. Among them, international employees account for 50%, while over 70% hold master's or doctoral degrees, and more than 70% are dedicated to R&D and technical roles.

It's worth noting that Envision continues to make strides on its path towards sustainability. In 2022, Envision reached operational carbon neutrality globally and is steadfastly progressing towards its ambitious goals of full value chain carbon neutrality by 2028 and long-term net-zero emissions by 2040. These milestones demonstrate Envision's firm commitment and exceptional capabilities in driving the global green energy transition.

