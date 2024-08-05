Samba continues Qatar's historic Olympic participation with astonishing comeback

(MENAFN) Abderrahman Samba’s journey to the Paris has been marked by resilience and determination, as he overcame injuries to lead Qatar’s historic participation in the men’s 400m hurdles with three athletes. Despite facing setbacks, Samba made a notable return at the Stockholm Diamond League in June, clocking 49.69 seconds, followed by an impressive victory at the Meeting Madrid 2024 with a time of 47.97 seconds.



In July, he further demonstrated his form by clocking 48.27 at the Monaco Diamond League. Samba’s resolve is evident as he declared, “Injuries are the enemy of any athlete. I am so happy I am healthy, hopefully I can perform well in Paris.”



Samba is not only focused on personal redemption but also on making history for Qatar. The presence of three Qatari athletes in the 400m hurdles is unprecedented for an Asian nation at the Olympics. Samba’s teammates, Bassem Hemeida and Ismail Doudai Abakar, will also be striving to advance in the heats, showcasing the depth of talent in Qatar’s athletics.



Samba’s main rivals include Norway’s Karsten Warholm, a formidable opponent with multiple world titles, and Rai Benjamin from the US, who holds the national record. As Samba aims for Olympic glory, he remains optimistic, stating, “I am so proud I am representing Qatar, hopefully I can make the people of Qatar proud too.”

