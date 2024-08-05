Japanese Justice Minister Arrives In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Japanese Justice Ryuji Koizumi arrived in Kyiv on a visit to discuss opportunities for further cooperation in the areas of judicial reform and anti-corruption.

The Embassy of Japan in Ukraine reported this on the social X , according to Ukrinform.

"On August 5, Japanese Justice Minister Koizumi arrived in Ukraine. During his visit, he plans to hold a series of meetings with colleagues to discuss opportunities for further cooperation in the areas of judicial reform and anti-corruption," the mission posted.

The Japanese minister, together with Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin, visited the Bucha victims' memorial and the coordination center for victims and witnesses of the massacre committed by Russian occupation forces in early 2022.

Koizumi also visited the Central House of Culture in Irpin, which was severely damaged by Russian shelling in the first days of the full-scale war.

As Ukrinform reported, on July 29, Japanese Minister of Education, Culture, Sports and Science Moriyama Masahito visited Kyiv.