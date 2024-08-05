Permanent Employment Contracts In Non-Oil Private Sector Increase

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

In the past five years, the number of permanent employment contracts in the non-oil private sector has increased by 79%.

Economy Mikayil Jabbarov shared this information on the "X" social network, Azernews reports.

"In the last five years, the number of permanent employment contracts in the non-oil private sector has risen by 79%, equating to 426,000 new contracts. This significant change in the labor market is due to economic growth, the establishment of new enterprises, investment-driven projects, and an incentive-based tax policy," Jabbarov noted in his post.