عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Permanent Employment Contracts In Non-Oil Private Sector Increase

Permanent Employment Contracts In Non-Oil Private Sector Increase


8/5/2024 5:25:59 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

In the past five years, the number of permanent employment contracts in the non-oil private sector has increased by 79%.

Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov shared this information on the "X" social network, Azernews reports.

"In the last five years, the number of permanent employment contracts in the non-oil private sector has risen by 79%, equating to 426,000 new contracts. This significant change in the labor market is due to economic growth, the establishment of new enterprises, investment-driven projects, and an incentive-based tax policy," Jabbarov noted in his post.

MENAFN05082024000195011045ID1108517001


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search