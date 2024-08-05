Permanent Employment Contracts In Non-Oil Private Sector Increase
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
In the past five years, the number of permanent employment
contracts in the non-oil private sector has increased by 79%.
Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov shared this information on the
"X" social network, Azernews reports.
"In the last five years, the number of permanent employment
contracts in the non-oil private sector has risen by 79%, equating
to 426,000 new contracts. This significant change in the labor
market is due to economic growth, the establishment of new
enterprises, investment-driven projects, and an incentive-based tax
policy," Jabbarov noted in his post.
