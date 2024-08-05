Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani Soak Up The Captivating Vibes Of Spain

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Raveena Tandon and her daughter, Rasha Thadani, are currently enjoying a picturesque getaway in Spain.

The mother-daughter duo has been sharing glimpses of their vibrant Spanish adventure on social media, capturing the essence of their experience.

Raveena took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures and videos from their trip, accompanied by a playful caption: "You know you're in Spain when....."

The post reflects their immersion in the captivating atmosphere of the Spanish locales, showcasing the beauty and charm of the country.

The pictures and videos shared by Raveena highlight the stunning landscapes, rich culture, and delightful experiences they are encountering. From exploring picturesque locales to savouring local cuisine, their Spanish vacation is turning out to be an unforgettable journey.

Fans and followers have been eagerly engaging with their posts, admiring the scenic backdrops and the joy radiating from the mother-daughter pair.

Comments such as“Traveler Tandon” and“Looking like sisters!!” reflect the audience's enthusiasm and admiration.

Raveena's social media updates continue to offer a glimpse into their memorable travel moments, making their Spanish adventure a highlight for many of their fans.

On the work front, Raveena, who made her acting debut in the 1991 action film 'Patthar Ke Phool' alongside Salman Khan, was last seen in the legal drama 'Patna Shuklla'.

The actress will next appear in 'Welcome to the Jungle', directed by Ahmed Khan, which features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Suniel Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, and Disha Patani.

Following that, Raveena will be featured in 'Ghudchadi', a romantic comedy directed by Binoy Gandhi, which also stars Parth Samthaan, Khushalii Kumar, and Aruna Irani.