(MENAFN- The Rio Times) During a heated Brazilian matchup, Corinthians' Executive of Football, Fabinho Soldado, voiced significant concerns.



The 1-1 draw with Juventud , held this Sunday, was marked by contentious refereeing. Soldado criticized the match official, Lucas Torezin, as "insecure" and questioned his decision-making.



From the outset, controversy flared. Alan Ruschel netted for Juventude just four minutes in. After a lengthy VAR review, officials upheld the goal.



The game's intensity escalated when Corinthians, despite a numerical advantage, could only manage an equalizer.



Pedro Henrique scored early in the second half after Juventude's goalkeeper Gabriel Vasconcelos saw a red card.



Soldado pinpointed specific incidents that raised eyebrows. A crucial penalty appeal for Corinthians was dismissed.







A Juventude defender allegedly handled the ball in the area. Soldado viewed the incident as clear but unacknowledged.



He also criticized the precision of the offside line used to validate Juventude's goal. He suggested it was inaccurately positioned, impacting the game's fairness.



Beyond individual calls, Soldado expressed broader concerns. He remarked on recurring game delays caused by referee consultations.



These delays seemed to favor opponents playing for time. This pattern, according to Soldado, mars the league's competitive integrity. He urged the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to reflect and analyze deeper.

A Crucial Clash: Corinthians Struggle Amid Controversial Calls

This match leaves Corinthians in a precarious position. They are stationed at 18th in the league with only 20 points.



Upcoming games against Red Bull Bragantino and a critical Copa do Brasil tie against Grêmio loom large. The team's response to this adversity will be telling.



The saga of the Corinthians underscores wider issues in football officiating. These issues can alter season trajectories.



As teams like Corinthians fight for every point, the quality and accuracy of refereeing remain under scrutiny.



This highlights the essential balance between human judgment and technological aid in sports.



This incident starkly reminds us how crucial fair play is to the spirit of the game and the league's reputation.

MENAFN05082024007421016031ID1108516780