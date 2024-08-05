NORMA Group provides clamps for cooling system of German energy storage facility

EQS-News: NORMA Group SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

NORMA Group's products support the thermal management of stationary batteries

VPP Bi-Cone clamps are flange connections designed for leak-proof performance Storage facility to mitigate fluctuating availability of wind energy Maintal, Germany / Newbury, UK, August 5, 2024 – NORMA Group has won a contract to supply V-band clamps for an energy storage facility in Germany. The customer is a market-leading provider of flexible metal tubes who will install the clamps at the facility's cooling system. From summer 2024 until the end of 2028, NORMA Group will supply between 30,000 and 180,000 clamps per year to the customer. The contract has a total volume of around EUR 2.4 million. CEO Guido Grandi:“Due to the irregular availability of wind and solar energy, stationary energy storage is becoming more and more important in the transition towards renewable energy. We strive to expand our business in energy-storage applications and thus contribute to a reliant and resilient supply of energy. Our high level of innovative strength combined with established quality standards make us an ideal partner for critical infrastructure projects.“ The facility will store electricity in large stationary batteries and is intended to mitigate overloads or bottlenecks of wind energy supply in a power transmission network. The clamps will be installed in the thermal management system of the facility where a glycol-water mixture will circulate in order to cool or heat the batteries. The right operating temperature supports the optimal performance of the batteries. The VPP Bi-Cone clamp was developed by NORMA Group engineers in 2019 as efficient connection for metal tubes. This special V-band clamp connects two conical flanges to create a leak-tight joint. NORMA Group manufactures the clamp in its plant in Newbury, UK.

NORMA Group is an international market leader in engineered and standardized joining and fluid-handling technology. With around 8,100 employees, NORMA Group supplies customers in over 100 countries with more than 40,000 product solutions. NORMA Group supports its customers and business partners in responding to global challenges such as climate change and the increasing scarcity of resources. NORMA Group's products help reduce emissions harmful to the climate and use water more efficiently. Its innovative joining solutions are used in water supply, irrigation and drainage systems, vehicles with conventional and alternative drive systems, ships and aircraft, as well as buildings. NORMA Group generated sales of around EUR 1.2 billion in 2023. The company has a global network of 25 production sites and numerous sales offices in Europe, North, Central and South America and the Asia-Pacific region. Its headquarters are located in Maintal near Frankfurt/Main. NORMA Group SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the regulated market (Prime Standard) and is a member of the SDAX.



