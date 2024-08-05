QRCS, Qatar Charity Partner To Serve Patients With Heart Diseases In Yemen

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: In partnership with Qatar Charity, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) continues to support the Cardiovascular Center in Taiz, Yemen, by providing medications, medical supplies, and consumables and having 330 cardiac catheterizations performed so far, out of a target of 404 catheterizations free of charge.

Special focus is given to vulnerable groups, such as internally displaced people (IDPs), low-income people, persons with special needs, and older persons.

Deputy Medical Director of the center Dr. Osama Mohamed Al-Hilali said,“The Cardiac Catheterization Department was established by joint efforts from QRCS and Qatar Charity. It has an Azurion 3 F15, one of the most advanced medical equipment in Yemen. With its HD imaging system, it is used in diagnostic and therapeutic catheterizations and stenting. It helped improve the services provided at the center, accelerate diagnosis, reduce treatment costs, and save many lives.”

According to Dr. Al Hilali, the Cardiovascular Center in Taiz is the only specialized and reference government medical facility for patients from Ibb and Al Hudaydah.

“The center receives patients from all over the country, who sadly cannot afford diagnostic catheterization, the primary procedure to diagnose heart attacks, myocardial infarctions, and other conditions that require rapid treatment as they are life-threatening and detrimental to the patients' ability to practice their daily life activities,” he explained.

Director of Qatar Charity's office in Yemen Othman Abu Hijleh commented,“This is one of the key life-saving projects, especially in light of the current health situation in Yemen. It saves time and money for many Yemenis. It is part of a broader health program being developed by Qatar Charity and its partners to ensure better access to essential health services.”

Launched in April 2024, the project is aimed at enhancing the center's diagnostic, therapeutic, and surgical capacity, as well as providing high-quality medical services for patients with heart diseases, at a total cost of $1,141,289 (QR 4,160,000) from the donations by the benevolent people of Qatar.

Since its establishment in August 2021, the Cardiovascular Center in Taiz has performed major surgeries, such as correction of congenital defects among children, heart tumor removal, artery and valve transplantation/replacement, and Tetralogy of Fallot and Glenn procedures, performed by qualified Yemeni doctors, consultants, technicians, and administrative staff.