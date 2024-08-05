THIS School In Chikkamagaluru Which Earned National Award For Late Puneeth Rajkumar Faces Leakage Issues

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the scenic yet rain-battered district, the continuous showers has wreaked devastation on local lives and infrastructure. Among the affected is a school that holds a special place in Indian cinema history. This school, located in the foothills of Mullayanagiri the highest point in the state has seen its roof severely damaged. To protect the structure, a tarpaulin has been temporarily placed, but the damage persists.

This school is not just any educational institution; it has a deep connection with the renowned late Puneeth Rajkumar. Known as the "power star" and beloved for his roles, Puneeth began his cinematic journey here as a child actor. His film, "Bettada Hoovu," earned him a National Award, marking the school as a significant site in the Indian film industry.

The school in Atthigundi village, nestled at the base of Mullaiyanagari, is struggling due to the relentless rains that have plagued the Western Ghats for over a month and a half. This small village, home to about 500 residents across 100 houses, witnessed the shooting of Puneeth's breakthrough film, "Bettada Hoovu," in this very school.

Currently, the school's roof is covered with tarpaulin to shield against the leaks. Despite these efforts, the building remains compromised. The school serves over a dozen children from 1st to 5th grades, mostly from labourer families. Remarkably, some of these students are the grandchildren of Puneeth's former classmates.

The school was shut down for two years due to low enrollment but has been revived by the community, with Puneeth's portrait now prominently displayed as a tribute. The school's deep connection with Puneeth Rajkumar makes it a cherished landmark in the region.

The heavy rains have also caused widespread damage, impacting 409 Anganwadi centres, 204 government school buildings, and 24 college structures in Malnad. In response to the crisis, residents are urging the government and officials to take action to save this historic school. The plea emphasizes not just the structural repairs needed for the roof and toilets, but also the emotional and cultural significance of the school.

The government is being called upon to address these urgent issues and preserve the school that honours Puneeth Rajkumar's legacy.