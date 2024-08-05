Global Overactive Bladder Treatment Market Analysis, Opportunity, Trends, Market Share

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Increasing number of aging population, high prevalence of bladder indications and rise in patients are prime factors for the growth of overactive bladder market. In addition, increasing consumption of alcohol and caffeinated drinks among young population leading to bladder issues and other neurological disorders exhibiting bladders issues are also augmenting the market. In addition, the burden of the is more on developing nations. Lack of awareness, embarrassment in women to consult doctors and lack of policies are major reason for untreated bladder issues in these regions.

Segmental Insights

Global overactive bladder treatment market is segmented by pharmacotherapy and disease type.

By pharmacotherapy, the market is segmented into anticholinergic, mirabegron, botox, and neurostimulation. Anticholinergics are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. The growth can be attributed to being the first line of medication for the treatment of indication. Anticholinergics is sub-segmented into solifenacin, oxybutynin, fesoterodine, darifenacin, tolterodine, trospium, and other anticholinergics.

By disease type, the overactive bladder treatment market is segmented into idiopathic overactive bladder and neurogenic overactive bladder. Neurogenic overactive bladder is further segmented into overactive bladder in Parkinson's disease, overactive bladder in stroke, overactive bladder in multiple sclerosis, overactive bladder in spinal cord injury and overactive bladder in other disorders. The idiopathic overactive bladder treatment segment is projected to hold the largest share as the condition is high in prevalence.

Regional Insights

North America is projected to lead the global overactive bladder treatment market during the forecast period 2019–2026. The growth can be attributed to well-established healthcare industry, favorable reimbursement policy and growing prevalence of the condition.



Europe is likely to emerge as the second largest market globally. This can be attributed to the increase in number of diabetic population in the region.



The Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period on account of increase in the number of geriatric population and rise in awareness among people regarding the condition.

LAMEA is expected to witness steady growth in the industrial sector. Lack of awareness about these conditions and poor health infrastructure are major factors for the stagnant growth in the region.

