Multilayer Printed Circuit Board Market To Reach $144.7 Billion, Globally, By 2032 At 5.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The global multilayer printed circuit board (PCB) has experienced growth due to several factors such as increase in & robotics, medical device miniaturization, advancements in display technology, and surge in demand for wearable within the multilayer printed circuit board industry. WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled,

" Multilayer Printed Circuit Board Market

by Layer (Layer 4-6 and Layer 6+), Substrate (Rigid, Flexible and Rigid-Flex), and

End Use Industry (Industrial Electronics, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, IT & Telecom, Consumer Electronics and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032" . According to the report, the multilayer printed circuit board market was valued at $88.1 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $144.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2032. Download Research Report Sample & TOC:

(We are providing report as per your research requirement, including the Latest Industry Insight's Evolution, Potential and COVID-19 Impact Analysis)

130 – Tables

62 – Charts 300 – Pages Prime Determinants of Growth

The global multilayer printed circuit board market has experienced growth due to several factors such as a surge in automation & robotics, medical device miniaturization, and advancements in display technology. However, complex manufacturing processes hinder market growth to some extent. Moreover, increase in demand for wearable electronics in the multilayer printed circuit board industry offers remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global multilayer printed circuit board market.

Report Coverage & Details:



Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2024–2032

Base Year

2023 Market Size in 2023

$88.1 billion

Market Size in 2032

$144.7 billion

CAGR

5.7

% Segments Covered

Layer, Substrate, End-use industry, and Region.

Drivers



Increase in automation and robotics



Medical device miniaturization

Advancements in display technology



Opportunity

Growing demand for wearable electronics



Restraint

Complex manufacturing process





Segment Highlights:



The multilayer PCB market shows distinct trends by layer. Layer 4-6 PCBs are popular for their cost-effectiveness and performance, suitable for mid-range devices in consumer electronics, industrial equipment, and automotive applications. Layer 6+ PCBs are in high demand due to the complexity of advanced electronics, essential for high-performance computing, telecommunications, aerospace, and defense sectors, supporting greater functionality and intricate architectures.



Get Customized Reports with your Requirements:





The multilayer PCB market shows distinct substrate trends. Rigid PCBs remain dominant for their stability and use in traditional electronics, with innovations enhancing heat dissipation and reducing costs. Flexible PCBs are gaining traction for their lightweight, bendable nature, ideal for wearable tech, foldable devices, and automotive applications. Rigid-Flex PCBs combine the benefits of both, increasingly used in high-reliability applications such as medical devices, military equipment, and advanced consumer electronics, offering enhanced durability and versatility.



In the multilayer PCB market, automotive and IT & telecom are leading industries. The automotive sector is driving demand due to the shift towards electric and autonomous vehicles, requiring complex PCBs for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment, and power management. Meanwhile, the IT & Telecom industry has experienced significant growth with the rollout of 5G technology and expanding data centers, necessitating high-performance

multilayer PCBs for faster data transfer rates and higher frequency operations.



Inquiry before Buying:



Region/Country Outlook:



In the multilayer PCB market, Asia-Pacific is the leading region, driven by rapid advancements in consumer electronics, automotive, and telecom sectors, with significant contributions from manufacturing hubs such as China, Japan, and South Korea. China stands out as the leading country, with its strong electronics manufacturing base, ongoing investments in 5G infrastructure, and growing automotive electronics sector, all driving substantial demand for advanced multilayer PCBs.



Leading Market Players:





Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Nippon Mektron Ltd.

Compeq Manufacturing Co., Ltd.



Amphenol ZD Tech

TTM Technologies, Inc.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Unimicron Technology Corporation

Molex, LLC

AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.



The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global multilayer printed circuit board market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, and collaborations, to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



Key Industry Developments:



In April 2023, T-Works and Qualcomm India Pvt. Ltd. entered into a grant agreement to establish a multilayer PCB fabrication facility at T-Works. This facility aimed to enable rapid fabrication of up to 12-layer boards to accelerate electronic product prototyping and development. The facility was set to offer quality PCBs at low volumes within a day and conduct educational and training programs, benefiting sectors such as electric vehicles, medical devices, industrial automation, and consumer electronics.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:



This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the multilayer printed circuit board market analysis from 2024 to 2032 to identify the prevailing multilayer printed circuit board market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the multilayer printed circuit board market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players. The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global multilayer printed circuit board market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Procure Complete Report (300 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @

Multilayer Printed Circuit Board Market

Key Segments:

By Layer





Layer 4-6 Layer 6+

By Substrate



Rigid

Flexible Rigid-Flex

By End Use Industry



Industrial Electronics

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

IT & Telecom

Consumer Electronics Others

By Region:



North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @



Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying:





Trending Reports in Semiconductor and Electronics Industry:

Audio Amplifiers Integrated Circuit Market

was valued at $5.2 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $10.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032.

Vacuum Circuit Breaker Market

was valued at $0.9

billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $1.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Power Management Integrated Circuits Market

size was valued at $33.96 billion in 2019 and expected to reach $51.04 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027.

AC MCB Market

was valued at $2.2 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $3.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

[email protected]



Logo:



SOURCE Allied Market Research