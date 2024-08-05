Oil Price Falls In Global Market
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Global oil markets experienced a decline in prices,
Azernews reports.
The price of brent crude oil on the London ICE (InterContinental
Exchange Futures) dropped by $0.44 to trade at $76.37, while the
price of Light crude oil on the NYMEX (New York Mercantile
Exchange) decreased by $0.48 to stand at $73.04.
MENAFN05082024000195011045ID1108516540
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.