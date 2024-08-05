Oil Price Falls In Global Market

The price of oil on the London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) dropped by $0.44 to trade at $76.37, while the price of Light crude oil on the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased by $0.48 to stand at $73.04.

