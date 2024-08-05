عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Oil Price Falls In Global Market

Oil Price Falls In Global Market


8/5/2024 3:09:44 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Global oil markets experienced a decline in prices, Azernews reports.

The price of brent crude oil on the London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) dropped by $0.44 to trade at $76.37, while the price of Light crude oil on the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased by $0.48 to stand at $73.04.

MENAFN05082024000195011045ID1108516540


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search