When is Hariyali Teej 2024? Know date, history, significance, rituals

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Hariyali Teej 2024, falling on August 7, is a vibrant Hindu festival celebrated during the monsoon season. Marking the third day of the bright lunar of Shraavana month, it honors Goddess Parvati and her union with Lord Shiva, symbolizing marital bliss and prosperity

Hariyali Teej will be observed on August 7, celebrates between Goddess Parvati, Lord Shiva. This lively festival is rich in traditions, rituals

Hariyali Teej in 2024 will be observed on Wednesday, August 7. The Tritiya Tithi begins on August 6 at 7:52 p.m. and ends on August 7 at 10:05 p.m.

Hariyali Teej is also known as Sawan Teej or Singhara Teej, occurs on third day of bright half of Shraavana month. It is celebrated during the monsoon, symbolizing lush greenery

The festival is dedicated to Goddess Parvati and her marriage to Lord Shiva. It commemorates the day when Shiva accepted Parvati as his wife, hence she is revered as 'Teej Mata'

Hariyali Teej is celebrated enthusiastically in North India, with variations in Punjab where it's called Teeyan, and in Rajasthan where it's known as Shingara Teej

Married women receive gifts like traditional clothing, bangles, and henna from their in-laws. They dress in green outfits symbolizing auspiciousness and marriage

In Rajasthan, processions of Goddess Parvati are held, while in Haryana, it's an official holiday with local festivities. Punjab sees women performing Gidda

A central aspect of Hariyali Teej is applying henna on hands, feet. The depth of henna's color is believed to reflect a husband's love, and some women inscribe their husband's name

The Vat Vriksha custom involves hanging swings from Banyan tree branches. Women swing, dance, and sing, celebrating the festival with joy and merriment

Women observe Nirjala Vrat, a fast without food or water, praying for their husband's prosperity and well-being. The fast ends with moon worship

Devotees worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati with devotional songs and hymns. In Vrindavan, Krishna Mandirs hold elaborate celebrations, including Jhullan Leela