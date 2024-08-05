Enemy Fired 13 Times In Sumy Region Yesterday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, Sumy region suffered 13 and 39 explosions were recorded.

This is reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration in Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"During the past day, the Russians fire 13 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 39 explosions were recorded," the post reads.

As noted, the Khotyn, Yunakiv, Bilopilia, Krasnopilia, Velykopysariv, Esman, Druzhbiv communities were shelled. Velykopysarivska community: an FPV drone attack (1 explosion) and grenade launcher attack (3 explosions) were carried out from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Esman community: Russians dropped 20 mines on the community's territory. Druzhbivska community: the enemy fired from artillery (4 explosions). Krasnopilia community: there was artillery shelling (2 explosions). Bilopilia community: an attack by FPV drones was recorded (1 explosion). Khotyn community: small arms fire was recorded. Yunakiv community: mortar shelling (1 explosion), FPV drone attack (2 explosions), artillery shelling (5 explosions) were recorded.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed to prepare a meeting within the framework of NATO to involve neighbouring countries in shooting down Russian missiles .

