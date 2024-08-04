Buddy Reed & The Rip It Ups: The Excitement Builds For Their New Single
Buddy's new single Good Moanin'
Blues Legend Buddy Reed 2024
Buddy's Studio Collaboration with Jason Wells band 2024
The wait is Over: Blues Legend Buddy Reed and The Rip It Ups Unleash New Single '' Good Moanin' '' on August 8th
MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, August 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Blues fans, get ready to rejoice! After a 25-year hiatus from recording new music, legendary blues musician
Buddy Reed is back with a bang. On August 8th, Reed will be releasing a new single with his band The Rip It Ups, marking his highly anticipated return to the music
scene.
Known for his soulful voice and electrifying guitar skills, Buddy Reed has been a prominent figure in the blues world for decades. He has toured nationally with the likes of Big Mama Thornton and shared the stage with legendary artists such as Muddy Waters, Jimmy Reed, Howlin' Wolf, and Bo Diddley. His music has captivated audiences all over the country and has left a lasting impact on the blues genre.
But that's not all. Last month, Reed surprised fans with a studio collaboration with the Jason Wells Band, which received rave reviews from both critics and fans alike. This collaboration has only added to the excitement and anticipation for Reed's upcoming single release.
Reed's new single '' Good Moanin' '' promises to be a soulful and powerful addition to his already impressive discography. With his signature sound and the support of his talented band, The Rip It Ups, this release is sure to be a hit among blues enthusiasts. So mark your calendars for August 8th and get ready to experience the magic of Buddy Reed's music once again.
Don't miss out on this exciting news and be sure to follow Buddy Reed on social media for updates and sneak peeks of his new single. Let's welcome back this blues legend with open arms and celebrate his long-awaited return to the music scene.
Buddy Reed & The Rip it Ups- Good Moanin'
