Vladimir Putin Invites Nicolas Maduro To BRICS+ Meeting In Russia

RUSSIA / VENEZUELA – Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent an official invitation to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to attend the BRICS+ meeting to be held in the Russian city of Kazan from 23 to 24 October 2024.

This information was confirmed by Venezuelan foreign Yvan Gil, emphasising that the invitation was made by the head of Russia, the country chairing BRICS this year.

Putin said that Maduro's personal participation in the meeting would“enrich the upcoming discussion” and help identify promising areas of multilateral cooperation, which would benefit the global majority.

BRICS is one of the main elements of the emerging multipolar world order, Putin says.

The Russian president also emphasised that Maduro's participation will be fundamental for the progressive development of relations between Russia and Venezuela, as reported by teleSUR, a partner of TV BRICS.

