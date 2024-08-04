Shreekant Patil Coordinates EEPC India Seminars To Enhance Engineering Export Opportunities In Nashik

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) On August 2, 2024, the Engineering Export Council of India (EEPC India) successfully organized a focused on enhancing engineering export opportunities, held at BLVD, Nashik, commencing at 10:30 AM. This pivotal event was pivotal in empowering Nashik's local businesses, particularly startups and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to explore and expand their export horizons.



Under the dynamic coordination of CE Shreekant Patil, who is Chartered Engineer and certified export consultant, the seminar aimed to provide valuable insights and foster a collaborative environment for aspiring exporters. CE. Shreekant Patil's commitment and dedication in organizing this event were instrumental in its success, showcasing his passion for promoting Nashik's burgeoning export potential. He is planning to organize such sessions frequently with Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce in Nashik & rest of the state.



The seminar featured distinguished guest speaker, Mr. Lalit Boob, the President of the All India Manufactured Association (AIMA), who served as the chief guest, imparting wisdom on the importance of engineering exports to the Indian economy.



Key figures from EEPC India, including Mr. C. H. Nadiger, Regional Director, and Mr. Anil Rawat, were also present to share their expertise. Mr. Nadiger conducted an informative session exploring a range of critical topics, including various export incentives, opportunities available for engineering exports, and the vital support services provided by EEPC India such as trade finance and treasury services. His insights were particularly beneficial, offering guidance to more than 70 attendees, which included budding exporters, startups, and MSMEs from the local area.



The collaborative efforts to organize this event also included noteworthy contributions from several professionals: Mr. Milind Rajput, Mr. Tushar Chaudhari, Mr. Prasad Gavhane Mr. Vaibhav Mahajan whose support was invaluable in creating an engaging atmosphere for all participants.



With a focus on stimulating economic growth and expanding the export capabilities of local industries, the seminar significantly contributed to building the capacity of Nashik's engineering sector and enhancing its competitiveness in the global market.

