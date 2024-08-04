Chickqueen Celebrates Grand Opening In Markham

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are excited to announce the grand opening of ChickQueen's location in Markham on Sunday, August 18th! To celebrate this significant milestone, ChickQueen is offering a special promotion: enjoy a free Royal Crunchy sandwich with any purchase of $35 or more.



This limited-time offer will be available at all ChickQueen locations starting Thursday, August 15th. We invite all our loyal fans and first-time visitors to join us for this celebration and take advantage of this delicious deal.

ChickQueen's new Markham location embodies our commitment to providing high-quality, mouth-watering chicken dishes that our customers have come to love. Known for our Royal Crunchy sandwich and a variety of other delectable menu items, ChickQueen continues to spread the joy of eating across the community.

“Our customers are the heart of ChickQueen, and their support has made this achievement possible,” said Amir Waheed, President of ChickQueen.“Opening our location in Markham is a testament to our mission of bringing delicious comfort food to everyone. We are immensely grateful for the loyalty and enthusiasm of our customers, and we look forward to continuing to serve them with our unique and flavorful offerings.”

For those planning to visit their local ChickQueen, don't miss out on our must-try menu items:



Royal Crunchy Sandwich : A crispy, juicy chicken sandwich that delivers an irresistible crunch with every bite.

Tandoori Sandwich : For those who love a kick of heat, our spicy version features tandoori sauce and tandoori masala.

Classic Chicken Bucket : Enjoy our signature bone-in fried chicken, marinated to perfection and hand-breaded for a crispy finish. Chicken Tenders : Our iconic chicken tenders with our homemade CQ sauce.

As we continue to expand and bring joy to our communities, we invite you to follow along at @ChickQueenCanada on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for updates on upcoming store openings, new product launches, and exciting promotions.

About ChickQueen

ChickQueen is a rapidly growing restaurant brand known for its high-quality fried chicken, chicken sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Our mission is to bring the joy of eating to everyone through our delicious menu offerings. With locations across GTA, ChickQueen is committed to serving great-tasting food and creating memorable dining experiences for all our customers.

