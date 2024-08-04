Amman Stock Exchange Index Drops By 0.48Pct

Amman, Aug. 4 (Petra) – The Amman concluded trading on Sunday with a 0.48 percent decline, settling at 2,380 points.The day's trading saw the exchange handle 1.9 million shares across 2042 transactions, with a total trading value of approximately JD3.8 million.Share prices of 52 companies experienced a decrease, while 11 companies saw an increase in their share prices. The share prices of 24 companies remained stable.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.