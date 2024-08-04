Rosatom Delivers Core Catcher To Hungarian NPP

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

State Atomic Corporation Rosatom has delivered a core catcher to unit 5 under Paks-2 Nuclear Power in Hungary. Core Catcher is a vital part of the NPP passive safety system-2 NPP is an international project. Besides Russian and Hungarian, European companies and companies from other countries are involved in project construction.

The Core Catcher components were transported by water from Russia's Volgadonsk to the site of Paks NPP on August 1, 2024. It took 48 days and the transporting ship. The lasted for 48 days, and the vessels covered 3200 km.

"It is symbolic that the first large-sized equipment which is an element of the passive safety system has arrived at the Paks-2 NPP construction site. Thus, the reliability and safety of the new Hungarian NPP have been ensured long before the commencement of its operation. We are making every effort so that by the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025 we can start the construction of the power unit and subsequent installation of the core catcher," said Vitaly Polyanin, Vice President of ASE, and Director of Paks NPP Construction Project.







Preparatory works for the construction of Unit 5, for which the core catcher is intended, are being performed according to the schedule. Currently, soil stabilization is nearing completion, and preparation for ground extraction from the pit to the design elevation of 23 meters is underway, which is a pre-condition for beginning the preparation of the foundation slab and subsequent large-scale works for the construction of the new power facility.

"Our common goal with the general contractor is the construction of a safe nuclear power plant within the shortest possible period. We covered important stages last year and are increasing the pace of work at the site and in the area of the construction and erection base. Currently, 900 specialists are engaged at the site," said Gergely Jákli, President and Director General of Paks 2.

The core catcher is installed at the bottom of the reactor concrete shaft, directly under the reactor. The core catcher is filled with the so-called sacrificial material which, in a highly unlikely emergency situation, prevents the reactor core molten radioactive material from escaping into the environment.

The Paks-2 NPP is being implemented based on the Russian-Hungarian Intergovernmental Agreement dated January 14, 2014, and three basic contracts for the construction of the new NPP.

Paks -2 NPP with two Russian VVER-1200 power units of 3+ generation will be built on a turn-key basis. Gen 3+ VVER 1200 power units designed in Russia meet the most stringent international and European safety requirements. The guaranteed lifetime of the new Hungarian power units is 60 years. Paks -2 NPP is the first Russian project in the European Union.

Paks NPP-1 now operates 4 VVER-440 reactors, which generate over half of the electricity produced in Hungary.

- I