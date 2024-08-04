American senator demands ‘military force’ against Iran

(MENAFN) United States Senator Lindsey Graham, a prominent advocate for a strong foreign policy stance, has proposed new legislation that could pave the way for military action against Iran. The resolutions, introduced on Wednesday, call for the use of force under specific conditions related to Hezbollah’s activities and Iran’s nuclear ambitions.



The first resolution seeks to authorize military action if Hezbollah, the Lebanese group, launches a significant attack on Israel. Graham argues that such an attack should be regarded as an act of aggression by Iran, given the group’s close ties to Tehran. The resolution emphasizes that the US should keep “all options on the table, including military force,” in response to such an event.



The second resolution is more directly focused on Iran’s nuclear program. It would grant the United States president the authority to use "all necessary and appropriate force" if it is determined that Iran is either in the process of developing nuclear weapons or already possesses weapons-grade uranium, a nuclear warhead, or a delivery system for such a warhead.



Both resolutions were forwarded to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for further consideration on Thursday. Graham’s push for these measures reflects his longstanding position on Iran, which has included advocating for preemptive strikes and aggressive tactics.



In his recent comments, Graham reiterated his stance on Iran, suggesting that military action, including strikes on Iranian oil refineries, could be necessary to curb Tehran’s support for Hezbollah and Hamas. His remarks underscore his belief that decisive US action is needed to address what he sees as Iranian support for terrorism and threats to regional stability.

