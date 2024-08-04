Israel assures it murdered Al Jazeera reporter

(MENAFN) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has confirmed that it was responsible for the death of Al Jazeera journalist Ismail al-Ghoul, asserting that he was a involved in the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel. The admission came after Al Jazeera reported that al-Ghoul, along with his cameraman Rami al-Rifi, was killed in an Israeli in the Shati refugee camp in Gaza.



According to Al Jazeera, their vehicle, which was in the vicinity of Ismail Haniyeh's residence, was deliberately targeted during the strike. The network denounced the attack as a "targeted assassination" and announced its intention to seek legal action against those responsible.



The IDF's statement, issued on Thursday, labeled al-Ghoul as a “Hamas military wing operative and Nukhba terrorist” who had a significant role in the October 7 attack. The military alleged that al-Ghoul had been involved in training and recording operations for Hamas, contributing to the group's military activities. However, the IDF's statement did not address Rami al-Rifi's death or clarify whether al-Ghoul was directly engaged in combat operations at the time of the attack.



This development further strains relations between Israel and Al Jazeera, a network that has long been at odds with the Israeli government. The confirmation of al-Ghoul's death and the circumstances surrounding it have intensified scrutiny and debate over the conduct of military operations in conflict zones and the treatment of journalists in such environments.

