Media reports Iran planning on striking Israel

(MENAFN) According to a report by The New York Times (NYT), Iranian Supreme Leader Ali has ordered a direct military strike against Israel in retaliation for the recent assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh. The NYT article, published on Wednesday, cites three Iranian officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity and reveals that Khamenei issued the order after an emergency meeting of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.



Haniyeh was in Tehran for the inauguration of Iran's new President, Masoud Pezeshkian, when a missile attack targeted his residence on Wednesday, resulting in his death along with that of one of his bodyguards. Khamenei condemned the attack as an affront to Iranian hospitality, declaring that taking vengeance was a matter of national duty.



While Israel has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement in the assassination, it is known that the Israeli government had previously vowed to target Hamas leaders, including Haniyeh, in response to the militant group's October 7 assault. That attack resulted in approximately 1,200 Israeli casualties and over 250 hostages taken. In retaliation, Israel's ongoing military campaign has claimed more than 39,000 Palestinian lives in Gaza, according to local health reports, exacerbating tensions with Iran.



The NYT article also recalled an earlier incident in April when Israel struck an Iranian embassy compound in Syria. In response, Iran launched hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel, prompting a significant international response including mobilization of air and naval forces by the US and its allies to support Israeli defenses.



The report concludes with uncertainty about the scale and nature of Iran's planned retaliation against Israel, given the recent escalation of hostilities.

