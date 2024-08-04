Brazil Secures 10th Medal with Bia Ferreira's Boxing Bronze

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On August 3, 2024, Brazilian boxer Bia Ferreira secured a bronze medal in the women's 60 kg boxing category at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.



Ferreira was defeated in the semifinals by Irish boxer Kellie Harrington. Harrington had previously bested her in the final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.



The judges' decision was split, with a 4-1 score in favor of Harrington. Harrington will now compete for the medal against China's Yang Wenlu on August 6.



This bronze medal marks Brazil's 10th medal at the Paris 2024 . The country's tally now includes five bronze, four silver, and one gold medal.



The achievement underscores Brazil's growing prowess in Olympic boxing. The nation has been striving to make significant inroads in this sport.







Bia Ferreira, full name Beatriz Iasmin Soares Ferreira, is a prominent figure in Brazilian boxing.



Her journey to the Olympics began with her participation in the Vivência Olímpica project. This project took place during the Rio 2016 Olympics.



Ferreira was among 20 young athletes selected to experience the Olympic environment. They were alongside seasoned Brazilian athletes.



Ferreira's consistent performance and resilience have made her a standout athlete in her category.

Ferreira's bronze medal is more than just a personal achievement. It represents a milestone for Brazilian sports, particularly in women's boxing.



Her success serves as an inspiration for young athletes in Brazil. This is especially true for women who want to pursue sports at a competitive level.



It also highlights the effectiveness of Brazil's sports development programs. There is potential for future successes in international competitions.



As Harrington moves forward to compete for the gold, Ferreira's focus will likely shift. She will likely concentrate on future competitions and the next Olympic cycle.



Her performance in Paris cements her status as one of the top competitors in her weight class. It also sets the stage for potential future rivalries.

