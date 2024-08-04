Global Pet Clothing Market Size To Worth USD 9.87 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 5.70%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Pet Clothing Size was Valued at USD 5.67 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Pet Clothing Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 9.87 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies covered: Petrageous Designs LLC, Milk & Pepper, TRIXIE Heimtierbedarf GmbH & Co. KG, Canada Pooch, Bedhead PJs, Ruffwear, Hurttta, Petco Animal Supplies, Inc., Bitch New York, Moshiqa, Body Glove Pet, Hip Doggie, ABO Gear, Bampz, LLC, DoggyMan H.A. Co., Ltd, and other key vendors.

New York, United States , Aug. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Pet Clothing Market Size is to Grow from USD 5.67 Billion in 2023 to USD 9.87 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.70% during the projected period.









The phrase "pet clothing" refers to clothing that is specifically designed for use with companion animals. By dressing their animals in stylish clothing, pet owners can improve their social standing in the community and set their animals apart from other animals across the globe. Around the world, more and more individuals are choosing to adopt companion animals, such as dogs, cats, rabbits, and birds. The populace in emerging economies is beginning to realize the advantages of pet ownership for human health. Growing customer concerns about the health and well-being of pets are also contributing to a good outlook for the business by creating a need for specialized products like cooling vests, anxiety wraps, and post-surgery clothes. However, the high expense of research and development for pet clothing is impeding industry growth.

Global Pet Clothing Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Sweaters & Hoodies, Shirts & Tops, and Others), By Pet Type (Dogs, Cats, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

It is projected that the shirt and top category can hold a sizable share of the market.

Based on product type, the global pet clothing market is divided into sweaters & hoodies, shirts & tops, and others. Among these, it is projected that the shirt and top category can hold a sizable share of the market. It is also expected that the growing trend of animal owners buying shirts and tops with similar colours and designs for themselves and their dogs would help the industry grow. People literally purchase sweaters and hoodies for their cats and dogs because they can protect them from colds, fevers, and throat infections by covering their entire bodies. This is enabling a faster expansion of the sweater and hoodie market worldwide. The market is also growing as a result of how simple it is to get hold of a wide selection of colorful animal hoodies.

The dog segment is anticipated to lead the market .

Based on pet type, the global pet clothing market is divided into dogs, cats, and others. Among these, the dog segment is anticipated to lead the market. The majority of families own at least one dog, making them the most popular pets. As a result, the market for dog clothing is enormous due to the sheer number of dogs. Owing to this high percentage of ownership, there is a sizable market for a broad range of dog clothing, from stylish outfits for special events to practical coats for protection from the elements. The reason behind the increase in demand for pet clothing is consumers' increased spending on necessities and supplies for dogs, such as toys, clothing, and other items.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the pet clothing market over the forecast period.

North America's affluent populace and high level of disposable income drive market growth. Pet owners are willing to spend a premium on high-end brands and clothing for their pets since they have more money to spend on themselves. The desire for premium and high-end products fuels the growth of the sector in North America. The trends and fashion industries also influence the structure of the North American market. Because North America is known for its vibrant fashion industry and trend-setting culture, pet owners are often drawn to chic and contemporary apparel options for their furry friends. Pet owners try to match their pets' clothing choices to their own wardrobes, so human fashion trends frequently influence pet clothing trends.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the pet clothing market during the projected timeframe. More and more individuals in the Asia-Pacific area are bringing pets into their homes, particularly dogs and cats, as a result of the region's economic growth, urbanization, and changing lifestyles. The demand for clothing and other pet-related accessories and items is high due to the expanding number of pets, which drives market expansion. Additionally, a significant contributing cause to the adoption of pet attire in Asia Pacific is the growing humanization of pets. Since pets are viewed as valuable members of the family, owners are more willing to indulge them with clothing and accessories that fit their own preferences and way of life.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the pet clothing market include Petrageous Designs LLC, Milk & Pepper, TRIXIE Heimtierbedarf GmbH & Co. KG, Canada Pooch, Bedhead PJs, Ruffwear, Hurttta, Petco Animal Supplies, Inc., Bitch New York, Moshiqa, Body Glove Pet, Hip Doggie, ABO Gear, Bampz, LLC, DoggyMan H.A. Co., Ltd, and Others.

Recent Developments

In April 2024, Organic cotton, recycled polyester, and even vegan leather are increasingly common materials for pet clothing and accessories. In an effort to appeal to pet owners who care about the environment, brands are also emphasizing sustainable packing and shipping practices and ethical production practices.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global pet clothing market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Pet Clothing Market, By Product Type



Sweaters & Hoodies

Shirts & Tops Others

Global Pet Clothing Market, By Pet Type



Dogs

Cats Others

Global Pet Clothing Market, By Regional



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



Uk



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Global Pet Clothing Market Size , Share, Growth, and Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Sweaters & Hoodies, Shirts & Tops, and Others), By Pet Type (Dogs, Cats, and Others), and Regional (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Insights and Forecast to 2033



