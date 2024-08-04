Ukraine's Forces Foil Russia's Attempt To Advance Near Hlyboke, Spot Egyptian Recruits In Vovchansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the area of ​​Hlyboke, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to attack Ukraine's defense positions.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Grouping of , Ukrinform saw.

"In Vovchansk, the enemy has intensified aerial reconnaissance and is maneuvering its personnel. The assault units of the 4th Volunteer Assault Brigade left certain positions in the northern part of the city after being replaced by units of the 153rd Tank Regiment, 47th Tank Division. The enemy deploys foreign volunteers, including Egyptians," the report said.

Also, the invaders made an attempt to attack Ukraine's positions near Hlyboke.

"In the area of Hlyboke, the enemy deployed personnel in combat formation and unsuccessfully tried to attack our defense forces' positions," the report said.

In total, six combat clashes took place in the past day.

The enemy launched a missile attack and five airstrikes in the direction of Ukraine's defense positions involving nine KAB glide bombs.

The invaders also launched 39 kamikaze drones and shelled Ukraine's defense positions 487 times.

Since day-start, four combat clashes have been raging in the areas of Hlyboke and Vovchansk.

Russia's war casualties in the area amounted to 99 in the past 24 hours.

Also in this axis, the enemy saw 38 units of its military equipment destroyed including an armored combat vehicle, a tank, 11 artillery systems, six vehicles, three units of specialized equipment, and 16 unmanned aerial vehicles.

In addition, Ukraine engaged 56 enemy dugouts and an ammunition depot.

As reported, 140 combat clashes took place at the front in the past day, with the most intense fighting ongoing in the Pokrovsk axis. Russian troops were also active in Toretsk and Kupiansk axes.