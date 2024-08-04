EXEED owners can travel on toll sections of the M-11, M-4 and M-12 highways free

(MENAFN- Abtodom) Customers of EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka and EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek receive a new exclusive privilege Travel first class with EXEED. The promotion is valid from July 9 to September 30, 2024.



EXEED owners can compensate 100% of the cost of travel on toll sections of the M-11 Neva, M-4 Don and M-12 Vostok highways, which are under the trust management of the State Company Avtodor. Transit travel on the 15-59 km Moscow-Solnechnogorsk section is available free of charge on the M-11 Neva highway.



Car travel to the most popular destinations - St. Petersburg, Sochi and Kazan - is becoming more profitable for EXEED car owners and clients of AVTODOM Group dealerships. The car manufacturer and the Avtodor Platnye Dorogi Company organize the privilege of traveling first class with EXEED jointly.



The owners of EXEED must register on the website and fill in all the required fields of the registration form to participate in the promotion. Then you need to wait for an e-mail notification that will confirm the registration. Next, you need to install the T-PASS transponder registered in the promotion in the car. If you have a transponder in the car that is not registered in the promotion, it must be put away in a special insulating package at the maximum distance from the windshield.



EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka in Moscow and EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek in St. Petersburg offer customers EXEED cars for individuals and legal entities. Dealerships provide a full range of services for maintenance and support. The EXEED model range includes four models. Each of them is a unique combination of style, power and functionality: the VX crossover, the mid-size TXL crossover, the compact LX and the RX cross-coupe. A 7-year or 200 000 km warranty applies to each EXEED car.



"The EXEED brand embodies dynamics and constant development. In accordance with this ideology, we constantly strive to please our customers, providing them with more and more privileges. The Travel First Class with EXEED promotion is an opportunity for comfortable and profitable travel around Russia", - said Alexey Shakhovtsev, Director of the AVTODOM South Division.



"The domestic tourism industry is actively developing in our country. Many Russians go on vacation in their own car. Our dealership is happy to support the interest of motorists in exploring Russia. The summer privilege for EXEED owners will be a pleasant bonus for everyone who loves to travel by car and appreciates comfort", - commented Evgeny Afonin, Director of the St. Petersburg Division of the AVTODOM Group of Companies.







