Vertiv Collaborates with Gulf Data Hub in Deploying State-of-the-Art 16MW Data Center in Dubai Silicon Oasis

(MENAFN- Beyondgcc) Dubai, UAE [August 01, 2024] – Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, and Gulf Data Hub (GDH), a leader in colocation services and data center solutions, announced details surrounding their transformational multi-year data center collaboration project at a facility dedicated to advancing biotechnological research and renewable energy generation in Dubai, UAE.

Vertiv supported GDH in successfully deploying a new purpose-built, state-of-the-art data center in Dubai Silicon Oasis, helping to achieve high energy efficiency and operational excellence. This collaboration recognizes their shared commitment to establish new data center efficiencies and sustainability benchmarks in the region, leveraging Vertiv™ uninterruptible power supply (UPS), energy storage and cooling technologies.

For almost 10 years, Vertiv has lent its expertise and resources to help realize GDH’s project potential, providing next-generation technologies and solutions that have proven influential in helping meet critical milestones. The Dubai Silicon Oasis data center's implementation has enabled GDH to maintain robust operational efficiency with enhanced power usage effectiveness (PUE) while supporting world-class functionality standards.

Throughout the project’s development, GDH faced many obstacles. Finding a way to align a vision with financial limitations, attaining sustainable energy production, and upholding an ideal research setting were key priorities. Coordinating the integration of energy resources, effective waste disposal methods and water reuse proved to be challenging tasks. Moreover, the site’s susceptibility to adverse weather conditions and its proximity to environmentally delicate areas necessitated strict compliance with environmental laws and sustainability standards.

Ian Paul, colocation and hyperscale strategic segments director for Middle East, Turkey & Central Asia at Vertiv, said: "Collaborating with Gulf Data Hub on the innovative 16MW data center at Dubai Silicon Oasis showcases our dedication to pioneering data center efficiency and sustainability in the region. Through our advanced UPS and cooling solutions, we have empowered GDH to attain exceptional energy efficiency and operational excellence, establishing new benchmarks for functionality and sustainability throughout the Middle East."

Himmath Mohammed, Chief Information Officer at Gulf Data Hub, said: "Vertiv's commitment to innovation and reliability has been a driving force in shaping the data center landscape. As we navigate the dynamic challenges of the digital era, Vertiv continues to stand out as a strategic partner, providing cutting-edge solutions that enable operational efficiency and resilience. I am confident that Vertiv's forward-thinking approach will continue to play a pivotal role in addressing the evolving needs of businesses in the ever-changing technological landscape.”

GDH has been known as a provider of high-standard colocation services, cloud solutions, and disaster recovery capabilities. GDH and Vertiv began collaborating with the Dubai Silicon Oasis 4MW facility on multiple data centers across the Middle East. Since its inauguration, the facility has expanded its operational scope to meet the growing demands for sophisticated data management and energy-efficient solutions.

Supported by Vertiv critical digital infrastructure solutions, including the Vertiv™ Liebert® EXL S1UPS and Vertiv™ Liebert® Chilled Water Air (CWA) Thermal Wall cooling systems, the facility has addressed long-standing challenges in power reliability, efficient cooling, and energy storage.

The energy-efficient features of the Liebert® EXL S1 UPS and the space-saving design of the Liebert® CWA thermal wall cooling systems have substantially enhanced the facility's energy efficiency and sustainability features, supporting the ambitious goals of GDH in creating a modern, sustainable facility.

Commenting on Vertiv’s project involvement and contributions, Mohammed said: “The support from our partners at Vertiv has been essential in driving the advancements we envisioned and bringing this project to life. By deploying these innovative UPS and cooling solutions, we enabled seamless renewable energy integration and streamlined compliance with environmental regulations. We see our partnership future as very bright, and we look forward to counting on Vertiv’s experience, expertise, and resources for many years to come as our regional expansion scales new heights.”

GDH has significantly expanded its operational footprint in the region in recent years, with five facilities in Abu Dhabi, six in Saudi Arabia, and two in Egypt. Vertiv solutions power each of these facilities, and the Dubai Silicon Oasis site is set for expansion, with planning and construction well underway for two new buildings alongside the three currently operational.

For more details on the project, access the complete Gulf Data Hub case study here. For more information on Vertiv’s data center services and solutions, please visit Vertiv.com/METCA.







