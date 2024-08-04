Theatre Affairs Centre Concludes 'Art Of Acting' Workshop

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Theatre Affairs Centre of the of Culture has concluded the“Art of Acting” workshop.

With the participation and attendance of a large number of theatre pioneers, actors, theatre people and those interested in theatre affairs in Qatar, the centre celebrated the conclusion ceremony at the headquarters of the Al Watan Theatre Troupe.

The workshop, which was managed and supervised by and theatre director Safwat Al Ghasham, aims to learn about acting techniques, develop the skills of the participants, and the relationship between theatre and drama. In this context, Safwat Al Ghasham said that the workshop included a study and analysis of the Salsal Fiski method for the art of acting, as he set the rules for the art of the actor and preparing the theatrical role, and we were listening to the participants' interaction as the first number of about 60 people was received, and then the talents that could be developed were selected until the number reached 29 people participating in this course.

Al Ghasham added: The course lasted for a month, during which many theatrical exercises were held and the actor was taught to coexist with the theatrical character, and to use his voice and kinetic body in the character he is performing.

He praised the holding of such workshops that contribute to refining new talents that also have experience, as the workshop witnessed the participation of experiences for the first time, in addition to experiences that had previously participated in the same workshop, which includes a group of workshops.

Al Ghashem stressed that such workshops contribute to discovering talents and creating theatrical activity, in addition to providing the Qatari theatre and civil theatre groups with young talents.

This workshop is a result of what happened in the 36th session of the Doha Theatre Festival and the recommendations of the jury and critics and the Department of Culture and Arts at the Ministry of Culture, and it continued for a whole month as it was launched at the beginning of this month and during which many youth energies were presented, in addition to the fact that the workshop included various lectures throughout the month with the participation of a number of pioneers of Qatari theatre and Qatari artistes.