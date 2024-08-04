Terrorist Attack On Hotel Kills 32 People, Injures 63 Others In Somalia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 3 (KUNA) - At least 32 people were killed and 63 others were in a coordinated bombing and machinegun attack that targeted a Beach View Hotel in Mogadishu's Abdiaziz district Friday evening, the announced Saturday.

"The Security forces killed all the terrorists at the scene and captured another one who was driving a car filled with explosives, he was shot and injured. We lost one soldier and another one sustained injuries," Police Spokesperson Abdifitah Aden Hassan told reporters.

Hassan added the security forces are currently dealing with a suspected car parked at the area while monitoring the situation closely.

President of the Federal Government Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre convened an emergency meeting with Somalia's security agencies following the terrorist attack.

After the meeting, President Mohamud expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and wished a swift recovery to the injured.

He condemned the attack, saying, "The attack by the terrorists on Liido coast shows the cruelty of Khawaarij and their aim to destroy Somali civilians. The government is determined to eliminate this bloody group."

He emphasized the importance of civilian support in the fight against terrorism, urging the public to collaborate with security forces.

President Mohamud highlighted the need for increased vigilance against terrorist attacks and called for unity and cooperation to eradicate the Khawaarij. The government remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all Somali citizens. (end)

