1978 -- The Holy Quran was launched at Kuwait Radio.

1984 -- Kuwait Transplant Society was established. The NGO helps patients suffering from failure of their organs, like kidneys, as well as spreading awareness in importance of transport.

1990 -- Iraq formed a in the State of Kuwait, called "the interim free Kuwait government," three days after launching the aggression on the country. This government consists of nine persons who were officers from the Kuwaiti and captured by the Iraqi forces.

1990 -- The 19th conference of Islamic states' foreign ministers -- held in Cairo, Egypt -- condemned aggression of the Iraqi regime on Kuwait and demands instant withdrawal of the Iraqi troops from the Kuwaiti territories.

1999 -- The Municipal Council elected Ahmad Al-Adsani as chairman and Roudhan Al-Roudhan as his deputy.

2003 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree whereby transferring supervisory jurisdictions over Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) and its board to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from the Ministry of Finance.

2007 -- Kuwaiti Cabinet approved a recommendation by a joint committee of the ministries of information and foreign affairs to close foreign offices.

2010 -- State of Kuwait donated USD five million for aiding victims of flash floods swamping wide swaths of land in Pakistan.

2016 -- Environment Publish Authority (EPA) installed floating monitors in Kuwait's territorial sea waters to scan any pollution and aid relevant authorities in containing any contamination instantly.

2020 -- Kuwaiti Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah ordered urgent dispatch of medical aid to Lebanon in aftermath of a huge blast that ripped through Beirut Port, killing at least 171 people, wounding more than 6,000 others and inflicting wide-scale damage.

2021 -- The Kuwaiti government took decision to resume work at government entities on August 15, 2021. It also decided that some non-vaccinated citizens could travel as part of the counter COVID-19 measures. (end)

