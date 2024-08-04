Russia Keeps One Missile Carrier In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 06:00 on Sunday, August 4, there was one Russian Kalibr missile carrier in the Black Sea, with a total salvo of nearly four missiles.

There are no enemy warships in the Sea of Azov.

In the Mediterranean Sea, there are two enemy warships, including one Kalibr missile carrier, with a total salvo of nearly 16 missiles.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a Russian submarine - the Rostov-on-Don - in occupied Sevastopol.