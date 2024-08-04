Russia Keeps One Missile Carrier In Black Sea
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 06:00 on Sunday, August 4, there was one Russian Kalibr cruise missile carrier in the Black Sea, with a total salvo of nearly four missiles.
The Ukrainian Navy's press service reported this on facebook , according to Ukrinform.
There are no enemy warships in the Sea of Azov.
In the Mediterranean Sea, there are two enemy warships, including one Kalibr missile carrier, with a total salvo of nearly 16 missiles.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a Russian submarine - the Rostov-on-Don - in occupied Sevastopol.
