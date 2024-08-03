عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Qatari PM, EU Foreign Policy Chief Discuss Gaza


8/3/2024 3:05:45 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Aug 3 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman spoke by phone with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on the latest developments of the situation in Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.
A statement from the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the conversation, initiated by Borrell, also dealt with the mediation efforts to end the conflict in the Strip and deescalate the tensions in the Middle East, as well as the friendly relations between Qatar and the EU. (end)
mmg



MENAFN03082024000071011013ID1108513627


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search