Qatari PM, EU Foreign Policy Chief Discuss Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Aug 3 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime and Foreign Minister Mohammad bin Abdulrahman spoke by phone with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on the latest developments of the situation in Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

A statement from the Qatari of Foreign Affairs said the conversation, initiated by Borrell, also dealt with the mediation efforts to end the conflict in the Strip and deescalate the tensions in the Middle East, as well as the friendly relations between Qatar and the EU. (end)

mmg









MENAFN03082024000071011013ID1108513627