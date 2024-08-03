Paris Olympics: USA Defeat Puerto Rico 104-83 To Set QF Clash Against Brazil

(MENAFN- IANS) Lille, Aug 3 (IANS) The United States of America have completed their perfect performance in Group C of the men's event at the 2024 Paris with a 104-83 win over Puerto Rico making it three wins in as many games sealing their No.1 seed in the quarterfinals. The reigning champions were led by young star Anthony Edwards as the Timberwolves' franchise player came off the bench to score 26 points on an impressive 11-15 shooting on the night.

LeBron James went for 10 points, eight assists and six rebounds on a quiet night by his standards but still managed to give the fans a show with dunks, behind-the-back passes and electrifying blocks.

Interesting scenes transpired ahead of the final whistle as Joel Embiid was once again jeered by the French crowd. Embiid holds dual American and French citizenship but chose to represent the USA instead of the country that is acting as host to the 2024 Olympics.

This has seen many fans in and out of arenas letting their feelings be known to the 2023 NBA MVP. As the eventual winners were running out the clock, Embiid had possession of the ball, and the jeers grew louder to which he reacted by encouraging the French crowd to jeer even louder.

Embiid tried to score a three-pointer from near the half-court line at the buzzer which he missed resulting in the fans celebrating.

USA will now face Brazil in the quarterfinals of the tournament and their impressive point differential has secured them a draw without current FIBA World Champions Germany who could possibly meet USA in the finals for the gold medal match.