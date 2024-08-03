Azerbaijani Army Must Always Keep Its High-Level Combat Readiness, Minister Says

( MENAFN - AzerNews) To ensure that no one can speak to Azerbaijan using threats and coercion, the military must maintain a high level of combat preparedness and professionalism at all times, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov said during today's board meeting on the results of the first half of 2024 in Baku, Azernews reports.

