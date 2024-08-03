Azerbaijani Army Must Always Keep Its High-Level Combat Readiness, Minister Says
8/3/2024 10:10:12 AM
To ensure that no one can speak to Azerbaijan using threats and
coercion, the military must maintain a high level of combat
preparedness and professionalism at all times, Azerbaijani Defense
Minister Zakir Hasanov said during today's board meeting on the
results of the first half of 2024 in Baku,
Azernews reports.
