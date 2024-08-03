Moi: False Residency Brokers Arrested

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 3 (KUNA) -- The of Interior's (MoI) General Directorate of Residency announced Saturday arresting persons accused of selling residencies by fraud through fake companies.

The gang brought hundreds of workers by fraud to the country in exchange for money, reaching KD 500 for an internal transfer of a residency and KD 2,000 for bringing one foreign worker to the country, the directorate said in a statement.

All involved in the case have been arrested and referred to competent bodies, it noted.

The move was taken upon directives of First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Minister of Defense Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, in line with the ministry's efforts to arrest residency traders, it pointed out, affirming keenness on decisively combating law violators. (end)

