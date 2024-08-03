Israel Kills 31 Gazans Within 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, August 3 (Petra) - The Israeli committed three massacres against Gaza families, killing 31 Palestinians and inuring 62 others during the past 24 hours, Gaza of announced.In its daily tally on causalities by the ongoing Israeli aggression for the 302th day on Gaza, the ministry indicated that a number of are still buried under the rubble and scattered on the strip's roads, who cannot be reached by ambulance and civil defense crews.To date, the ministry said Gaza death toll by the Israeli aggression has risen to 39,550 martyrs and 91,280 wounded since October 7.