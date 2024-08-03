Kuwait's Al-Roumi Bids Farewell To '24 Olympics

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Aug 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Amal Al-Roumi bidded farewell to the 2024 Paris Olympics, coming eighth in the 800m running competition qualifications on Stade de France on Saturday, with 2:12.13 minutes. Al-Roumi joined the Kuwaiti mission in Paris last Tuesday, after concluding a training camp and taking part in an international in Belgium. (end) mao

