عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait's Al-Roumi Bids Farewell To '24 Olympics

Kuwait's Al-Roumi Bids Farewell To '24 Olympics


8/3/2024 7:12:52 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Aug 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti athlete Amal Al-Roumi bidded farewell to the 2024 Paris Olympics, coming eighth in the 800m running competition qualifications on Stade de France on Saturday, with 2:12.13 minutes.
Al-Roumi joined the Kuwaiti mission in Paris last Tuesday, after concluding a training camp and taking part in an international tournament in Belgium. (end)
mao


MENAFN03082024000071011013ID1108512986


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search