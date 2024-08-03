PM Congratulates On Birth Of Princess Iman
Amman, August 3 (Petra) - Prime Minister
Dr. Bisher Khasawneh on Saturday congratulated Their Royal Highnesses crown prince
Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein on the birth of their first child, Her Royal Highness Princess Iman.
In a tweet on his X account, Khasawneh said: "I congratulate Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein on the birth of their first child, Princess Iman, supplicating to Allah, The Almighty, to make the newborn the joy of their life, under the care of Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah."
