Worldwide Silicon Wafer Shipments Increase 7 Percent Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Worldwide silicon wafer shipments increase 7 percent

Worldwide silicon wafer shipments increased 7.1 percent quarter-over-quarter to 3,035 million square inches (MSI) in the second quarter of 2024 but saw an 8.9 percent decline from the 3,331 million square inches recorded during the same quarter last year, the SEMI Silicon Manufacturers Group (SMG) reported in its quarterly analysis of the silicon wafer industry.

Lee Chungwei, chairman of SEMI SMG and vice president and chief auditor at GlobalWafers, says:“The silicon wafer is recovering driven by strong demand related to products for data centers and generative AI.

“While the recovery is uneven across different applications, 300mm wafer Q2 shipments indicated 8% quarter-over-quarter growth for the best performance among all wafer sizes. There are a growing number of new semiconductor fabs under construction or ramping production volume.

“This expansion, along with the longer-term trend toward a $1 trillion semiconductor market, will inevitably require more silicon wafers.”

Silicon wafers are the fundamental building material for the majority of semiconductors, which are vital components of all electronic devices.



The highly engineered thin disks are produced in diameters of up to 12 inches and serve as the substrate material on which most semiconductors are fabricated.