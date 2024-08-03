Crown Prince, Princess Rajwa Welcome Baby Girl

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 3 (Petra) -- The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein were blessed, on 3 August 2024, with a baby girl they named Iman.The Royal Hashemite Court extends its sincere congratulations and best wishes to Their Royal Highnesses and to Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah on this happy occasion.Their Royal Highnesses are immensely overjoyed and thankful on welcoming their firstborn, and call on well-wishers to consider donating to Al-Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans in lieu of sending gifts or flowers.