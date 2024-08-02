(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazilian non-lethal arm Condor has sold equipment to an undisclosed African country. According to a statement by the company, the deal also includes training teams to use the non-lethal devices.

Condor is the world's leading manufacturer of tear and a major producer of sprays, chemical irritant drones, electro-muscular incapacitation devices, body-worn facial recognition cameras, and controlled impact ammunition, among other products in a portfolio for military, civil and public security operations.

Condor was founded in 1985 in Nova Iguaçu, Rio de Janeiro state. It's operational in over 85 countries and has exported to Arab nations like Lebanon and Algeria. In April, Edge Group, a defense company from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, announced the purchase of 51% of Condon in yet another investment in Brazil, as it had bought in 2023 a share of Siatt, a company based in São José dos Campos, São Paulo state.

Frederico Aguiar, CEO of Condor, says“synergies between the companies are real, and earnings immediate”

“This is a major landmark cementing the corporate restructuration of Condor, proving that the synergies between the companies are real, and earnings immediately. We've managed to accelerate and increase Condor's business in a market we had already been operating thanks to a joint action with Edge – and this was achieved in less than three months,” Condor CEO Frederico Aguiar was quoted as saying about the deal signed with Africa. This is the first sale signed by the partnership between Condor and Edge since the Brazilian company's stock control was sold.

Read more:

UAE's EDGE Group prepares acquisitions in Brazil

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

SuppliedSupplied

The post Africa buys non-lethal equipment from Condor appeared first on ANBA News Agency .