Guidelines To Help Avoid Costly Mistakes After A Collision

- Ryan LemontEDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Accidents happen, and when they do, drivers can benefit from knowing how to navigate the process after a collision . Being aware of the steps to take immediately after a collision can help in making informed decisions, reducing stress, and ensuring proper vehicle care. This guide covers who can tow the vehicle, repair centers, and vehicle repairs after an accident.Right to Choose Who Tows the Vehicle:After a collision, the vehicle may need to be towed. It's important to recognize the right to choose the towing service. While officials at the scene might suggest a towing service, there is no obligation to use their recommendation. Likewise, fly-by-night tow companies are quick to show up to collision scenes to put pressure on the driver to use their services. In Alberta, tow companies cannot solicit services roadside, and the driver can still choose who can tow their vehicle. Opting for a trusted tow truck company gives the driver confidence the vehicle is handled by a reliable provider, and a trusted professional will explain all the charges involved to tow the vehicle.Right to Decide Where the Vehicle is Taken:Once the decision has been made to tow the vehicle, the driver will decide the destination. Some towing companies have arrangements with specific repair shops, but following their lead is not mandatory. Directing the tow truck to a preferred repair shop, whether previously used or recommended by the insurance company, is an option. Depending on the nature of the collision, an officer of the law may detain or seize the vehicle. In these situations, the driver or owner is required to comply and follow the direction from law enforcement professionals.When to Stop at a Collision Repair Center:In some areas, stopping at a collision reporting center before heading to a repair shop is required. This step is crucial for documenting the accident and ensuring all necessary information is recorded for insurance purposes. Every community or jurisdiction is different, so double check if these regulations apply to the vehicle after the collision. Stopping off to report a collision won't add more time to repair the vehicle, but it may add an hour or so to report at a centre.Before repairs begin, several critical steps are necessary:Insurance Approval: Reporting the collision to the insurance company as soon as possible is vital. Typically, they need to approve the repair estimate before work begins.Repair Estimates: Obtaining a second or third repair estimates ensures a fair price and comprehensive service. This may add additional time if the vehicle is taken to multiple shops for estimates. The insurance company might have preferred repair shops, but using them is not mandatory.Documentation: Completing all necessary documentation, including police reports and insurance forms, is crucial for processing the claim and avoiding delays.Tips for Drivers at the scene of a collision:Stay Calm and Safe: After a collision, prioritizing safety is key. Emotions are high, and most drivers are in a vulnerable state. Moving to a safe location if possible and exchanging information with the other driver(s) is important.Document the Scene: Taking photos of the accident scene, vehicle damage, and any relevant road conditions or signage can be valuable for insurance claims and potential legal proceedings.Know the Coverage on the Policy: Familiarization with the auto insurance policy, including coverage limits, deductibles, and the claims process, will empower the driver to make an informed decision.Understanding rights and responsibilities after a collision can significantly impact the outcome. It's important to not feel rushed or obligated to choose the first presented option. Being in a vulnerable state may prompt the driver to make snap decision without fully understanding all the options or rights which could lead to a negative experience. Knowing the options for towing, repair centers, and vehicle repairs ensures proper and efficient vehicle handling, will lead to a confident return to the road.

