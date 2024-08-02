Russians Drop Two Bombs On Myrnohrad, Wound Woman And Two Children

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian wounded a woman and two children in Myrnohrad, Donetsk region, and an investigation has been launched.

This was reported on by the Prosecutor's Office of Donetsk region, Ukrinform reports.

"On 2 August 2024, the Russian forces attacked the city of Myrnohrad... During the enemy attack on a residential area, a 49-year-old woman was - she was diagnosed with a mine-blast injury and a cut wound to her abdomen. A seven-year-old girl and her brother, aged nine, who were in a private household, also sustained injuries and contusions," the statement said.

It is noted that the enemy allegedly used two FAB-250 bombs from the UMPC.

The victims are currently hospitalised and receiving qualified medical care.

Residential buildings, outbuildings and a car were damaged.

Prosecutors are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the Russian armed forces.

Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in criminal proceedings over violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Russia is shelling occupied territories of Ukraine -on Russian troops' attack on Volnovakha

As reported, Russian troops wounded five civilians in Donetsk region on 1 August.

Currently, Donetsk region is under constant shelling by Russian troops, almost every day the enemy kills and injures civilians, destroys houses, energy and various infrastructure facilities.

The region has the longest frontline, which is about 300 km long.

About 470,000 people remain in Donetsk Oblast.

Photo for illustrative purposes