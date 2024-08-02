Paratroopers Destroy Russian Military Equipment Near Vovchansk With Drones
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Drone operators from the 71st Jaeger Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces have destroyed Russian weapons, military equipment and manpower near Vovchansk, Kharkiv region.
The Command of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces announced this on facebook and published a respective video, Ukrinform reports.
"Another series of attacks on enemy targets by UAV operators from the 71st Jaeger Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces near the city of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region. Our soldiers resist enemy attacks every day," the post reads.
To facilitate the fight against Russian invaders directly on the front line, drone pilots are doing everything possible to destroy enemy logistics, weapons and troop concentration areas.
Illustration photo: Ukrainian Ground Forces
