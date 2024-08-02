EQUINOX STRATEGY PARTNERS' JONATHAN FITZGARRALD NAMED“CEO VISIONARY”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Equinox Strategy Partners announced today that Managing Partner Jonathan Fitzgarrald has been recognized by Los Angeles Times as a“CEO Visionary.” Nominated by peers and colleagues, the visionary Chief Executive Officers of 2024 featured in this publication span a wide array of sectors. Despite the diversity, they all exhibit common attributes, such as resolute leadership, intuitive decision-making and unwavering perseverance, which warrant distinctive commendation.“Jonathan has significantly influenced the professional growth of individuals in law, accounting and business management through client development, service training and coaching. He champions a unique approach to unlock the potential of undervalued professionals, often achieving up to a 20% revenue increase for firms in the first year,” states the profile.The profile goes on to say,“Jonathan's prior experience includes leading sales and marketing for top business law firms. He is also actively involved with various boards, including Raise A Child (identifying prospective parents for foster youth), the Beverly Hills Bar Foundation and the Motion Picture & Television Fund, showcasing his commitment to social justice and community service.”Fitzgarrald is a longtime leader of the Legal Marketing Association and has served on the board of advisors of the Legal Sales and Service Organization, Inc. He was recently recognized in Lawdragon's "2024 Global 100 Leaders in Legal Strategy & Consulting" and as a“2023 Leader of Influence: Thriving in Their 40s” by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

