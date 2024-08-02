"It's All In A Day" Fashion Show Returns For Third Season In Partnership With IFZA

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Novembers Must-See Event Promises an Unparalleled Two-Day Experience of Fashion, Art, Music, and Theatre.



The highly anticipated "I ts All in A Day " fashion show is making a grand return for its third season this November, promising an extraordinary blend of fashion, art, music, and theatre. In an exciting new partnership with IFZA this years event will be an unforgettable two-day celebration of creativity and innovation.

Set to take place at Dubai Silicon Oasis premises 9-10th November 2024, this marks the first-ever fashion show in the land of technology and innovation. Attendees can expect a unique fusion of high fashion and cutting-edge surroundings, creating an atmosphere that truly embodies the future of style and design.

The event will showcase the exceptional talents of ten outstanding fashion designers who will present their latest ready-to-wear and couture masterpieces. These visionary designers are set to wow audiences with their creativity, craftsmanship, and trend-setting collections, making this winters fashion scene one to remember.

"We are thrilled to bring Its All in A Day fashion show back for its third season, especially with the incredible support of IFZA," said Kevin Oliver, Co-founder & Creative Director .

"This partnership allows us to elevate the event to new heights, offering an immersive experience that goes beyond traditional fashion shows. With the combination of fashion, art, music, and theatre, we aim to inspire and captivate our audience in a way that has never been done before," said Martin Victor Al Masri, Co-founder & Partnerships Manager .

The two-day extravaganza will feature not only stunning fashion displays but also live performances, art installations, and musical acts, ensuring a dynamic and engaging experience for all attendees. Fashion enthusiasts, industry professionals, and the general public alike are invited to witness this groundbreaking event that celebrates the convergence of various forms of artistic expression.

To Stay tuned for more details and join us in Dubai Silicon Oasis this November for an experience that promises to be the highlight of the fashion calendar.

Make sure to sign up for more information: iaiad/join-us .

Follow us on social media for the latest updates: Its All in A Day & IFZA