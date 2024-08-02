Deltaxml Transitions To Employee Ownership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DeltaXML is now employee owned via an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT)

- Robin La FontaineMALVERN, WORCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DeltaXML is delighted to announce on Friday 26th July we became employee-owned via an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT). The EOT is an organisational structure in the UK where the majority of the shares in a company are owned by an EOT and those shares are held in trust for the employees of the business as beneficiaries.Our founder Robin La Fontaine has been stepping back over the last few years, and generously decided to pass the business on to the staff. Robin will continue to offer some guidance in innovation in Research and Development where his expertise has helped keep DeltaXML products at the forefront of XML analysis.Robin said, "I'm very pleased to pass control and majority ownership of DeltaXML over to the great team who have contributed so much to its success. This is also good news for our loyal customers - some of whom have been with us for over 20 years - and who are assured that DeltaXML will continue to provide great products. Employee ownership is a very good structure for a company that relies so much on the effort and innovation of every member of the company. It seems right that the whole team take responsibility for and benefit from the success of the company. "Throughout the process, the Company was advised by David Reuben and Hannah Tinsley of the law firm Postlethwaite Solicitors , specialist employee ownership and share scheme lawyers.David Reuben commented "We were delighted to help the team at DeltaXML become an employee owned company. Having worked closely with the founders and spoken with the staff there, it's apparent a lot of consideration and work has been put into this transaction to ensure long term success. This bodes well as the Company enters the next phase of its existence as an employee owned company and we wish them all the best."Over the last 24 years DeltaXML has been a world leader in XML technology and will continue to grow and innovate to the benefit of customers, partners and our dedicated and motivated team. DeltaXML are committing to a sustainable and resilient business that will offer long-term stability and growth with our team at the core of everything we do.## Ends ##About DeltaXMLFounded in 1991 by Robin La Fontaine, DeltaXML Ltd create toolsets for developers to manage change in XML documents and datasets and more recently in JSON files. They compare XML or JSON files and identify relevant differences, then output well-structured XML or JSON that can be interpreted by automated systems or used in editors. DeltaXML toolsets are embedded into major XML tools and trusted by blue-chip organisations.About Postlethwaite SolicitorsPostlethwaite is a boutique legal practice specialising in employee ownership, with offices in London and Leeds. The firm and its lawyers are top ranked in their area of expertise by Chambers & Partners and Legal 500. They have been established for over twenty years and helped over 150 companies become employee owned.

