IEC Mulls Reconsidering Date Of Election Campaign

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 2 (Petra)-- President of the Board of Commissioners of the Independent Election Commission (IEC), Musa Maaita, said that the Commission is considering about reevaluating the election propaganda date subsequent to clearing candidacy applications. in an effort to make it accessible as soon as feasible.He told Jordan TV channel's "Yesiid Sabahak" program, that the electoral propaganda is scheduled to start on August 9th, in accordance with the election schedule.Maaita affirmed that the authority is in charge of keeping an eye on electoral propaganda, and that numerous infractions have been observed and handled legally.In order to achieve justice and maintain the integrity of the election process, he said, the Commission chose legal researchers to serve on committees in electoral districts with the goal of resolving electoral offenses and prosecuting those who perpetrate them.The 2024 House of Representatives nomination season concluded yesterday, as Maaiteh noted. The three-day process ended with precise and seamless completion of the operations.He pointed out that the Commission reached the widest possible audience by utilizing a variety of tools and techniques to carry out its awareness role. This suggests that everyone, including political parties, bears some degree of responsibility for persuading and inspiring voters to cast ballots.Maaita said that the Arab League, as well as both local and international organizations, would be monitoring the parliamentary elections, in addition to the 100-person European Union delegation now in Jordan.