Billion Dollar Valuations & Billion Dollar AUM's On The Court, At Bertelsmann Badminton Championship 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, August 2nd, 2024 – The 6th Annual Bertelsmann India Investments (BII) Badminton Championship held at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy brought together venture capitalists and startups in a lively mix of competition and collaboration, gathering some of the most influential minds in the VC ecosystem with a combined portfolio valuation exceeding billions of dollars. This year, the championship saw ABC emerge as the champion.



Top funds like Ascent Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Stellaris, Avendus, IndigoEdge, Kalaari and others participated in the event . It wasn't just about athletic prowess; it was a strategic blend of business and leisure, providing a unique platform for networking. Industry leaders connected in a relaxed yet stimulating environment, exploring new sectors and innovative startups. With so many leading investors under one roof, discussions about the future of India's startup ecosystem highlighted the potential for groundbreaking ideas and collaborations.



Rohit Sood, Partner at Bertelsmann India Investments, remarked: "The remarkable growth of our tournament over the years is a testament to our unwavering commitment to nurturing a thriving startup ecosystem in India. We believe that physical fitness and a healthy work-life balance are fundamental to the success of any organization. This championship not only embodies these values but also reinforces our dedication to promoting them within the venture capital community. At Bertelsmann India Investments, we are proud to support initiatives that encourage collaboration, innovation, and well-being."



The event was not only a showcase of sportsmanship but also a chance for VCs to unwind while discussing potential investments and industry trends. Camaraderie and friendly competition underscored the spirit of collaboration and community within the investment world.



Kitty Agarwal, Info Edge Ventures: "Participating in the Bertelsmann India Investments Badminton Championship has been a refreshing break from the usual work environment. It's a 10/10 experience where informal interactions can spark new investments and collaborations, emphasizing fun and camaraderie over competition."



Akshay Ghulati - Shiprocket : "It's been a phenomenal experience. This event sparked my interest in badminton and has fostered meaningful connections. The relaxed atmosphere allows for open, candid conversations with fellow founders and VCs, leading to insightful discussions about our journeys, challenges, and the evolving business landscape."



In a fun twist, BII unveiled a rap song dedicated to the championship. The catchy track celebrated the blend of sportsmanship and investment acumen, adding a unique cultural touch to the event. Beyond the games, panel discussions and fireside chats featured VCs sharing their insights on market trends and investment strategies, offering valuable perspectives on the future landscape of venture capital.



Chef Manu Chandra, often called the Massimo Bottura of Bangalore, trained at the Culinary Institute of America, mentored by Daniel Boulud and Eric Ripert. Featured on BBC, he is celebrated for restaurants like Toast & Tonic and bespoke catering at events like Cannes and Davos. He was present at the championship, showcasing his culinary expertise.



The 6th Annual Bertelsmann India Investments Badminton Championship was a testament to the synergy between sports and business, setting the stage for even more impactful gatherings in the future.





About Bertelsmann India Investments (BII):



About Bertelsmann India Investments: Established in 2012, Bertelsmann India Investments (BII) is a sector-agnostic venture capital fund. BII is part of Bertelsmann Investments, which has so far invested more than $1.06 billion. With a focus on early growth stage investments in tech-driven start-ups (Series A to D), BII has established a strong reputation for investing in disruptive sectors such as health tech, fintech, agri-tech, and enterprise tech. With a decade of success, BII's investments in companies like Shiprocket, Eruditus, and Licious have transformed them into unicorns. As balance sheet investors with an evergreen fund, BII believes in forging long-term strategic partnerships. Recently closing our $500 million fund, we lead funding rounds with an initial investment ranging from $5 to $20 million, with the potential to invest up to $40 million throughout a startup's lifecycle. BII remains dedicated to identifying young, tech-enabled, mission-driven, and sustainable businesses, committed to providing long-term support to its portfolio companies.

